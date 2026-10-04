September 25-October 2 Gulfport Real Estate Sales

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For the week of Sept. 25-Oct. 2, take a look at what sold – and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

Sept. 25-Oct. 2 Gulfport Real Estate

5009 9th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This three-bed, two-bath home, built in 2026, has 1,676 square feet. It listed for $554,000 and sold for $545,000.

5710 19th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bed, two-bath duplex, built in 1973, has 1,176 square feet. It listed for $349,900 and sold for $345,000.

5925 Shore Blvd. S., #108 (Town Shores)

This two-bed, two-bath condo, built in 1972, has 1,120 square feet. It listed for $243,500 and sold for $239,000.

5144 11th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bed, one-bath home, built in 1952, has 738 square feet. It listed for $243,000 and sold for $242,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

Finally, see more Gulfport home sales and sales along the beaches.

The Gabber Newspaper ? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

Looking for things to do in St. Petersburg, Gulfport, and the beaches? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events. Have an event coming up? Give us the details (it’s free!) and we’ll help spread the word!