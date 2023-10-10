For the week of September 29-October 5, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson neighborhoods. Take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

September 29-October 5 Gulfport Real Estate

1848 59th St. S. (Stetson)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1955, has 1,456 square feet. It listed for $689,000 and sold for $653,000.

5719 26th Ave. S. (Waterfront District)

This 1951 home has two bedrooms, one bath, and 941 square feet. It listed for $489,000 and sold for $453,000.

Under $400,000

1601 54th St. S. (Waterfront District)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1925, has 852 square feet. It listed for $369,900 and sold for $360,000.

5940 30th Ave. S., #301 (Town Shores)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1971, has 1,250 square feet. It listed for $325,000 and sold for $300,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

