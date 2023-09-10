The Gabber Newspaper Logo
September 7 Adoptable Pets in St. Pete

by Cameron Healy

september 7 adoptable pets in st pete include this black 4-month old cat with orange eyes named cherokee.
September 7 Adoptable pets in St. Pete include this 4-month old cat named Cherokee.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete has adoptable pets such as dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know – send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Dogs

a black lab mix dog with a white spot on her chest smiling with her tongue out.
Look at that happy smile!
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Miss Katie Meet Katie, a 2-year old, 52-pound lab mix. She lights up the room with her sweet smile. She has a great attitude, loves running, and hanging out with her humans.

a white poodle mix dog named bella.
Bella loves to run around despite her age.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Princess Bella This good girl is Bella. She is an 8-year old, 19-pound poodle mix. She will bring a sparkle to your life. Bella shows her humans love with lots of smiles and happy tail-wagging.

Adoptable Pets: Cats

september 7 adoptable pets in st pete include this black 4-month old cat with orange eyes named cherokee.
Cherokee is one cheerful kitty.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Cheery Cherokee This 4-month old domestic shorthair loves to play. Cherokee is curious and is in need of a human playmate.

a white and brown cat laying down
Sally is ready to lounge around her human’s home.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Mustang Sally! Are you in need of a cuddle buddy? Sally is here for you! Sally is a 3-month old domestic short hair who loves to lounge around. She loves to cuddle up in blankets or with other kitties.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. Unless otherwise noted, cat adoptions are $40 and dogs are $200. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738petpalanimalshelter.com.

Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has pets, dogs, and other adoptables online and in print every week.

