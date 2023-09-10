September 7 Adoptable Pets in St. Pete

Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete has adoptable pets such as dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know – send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Dogs

Miss Katie Meet Katie, a 2-year old, 52-pound lab mix. She lights up the room with her sweet smile. She has a great attitude, loves running, and hanging out with her humans.

Princess Bella This good girl is Bella. She is an 8-year old, 19-pound poodle mix. She will bring a sparkle to your life. Bella shows her humans love with lots of smiles and happy tail-wagging.