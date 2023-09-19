For the week of September 8-14, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson and Tangerine neighborhoods. Take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

September 8-14 Gulfport Real Estate

2775 Kipps Colony Dr., #202 (Pasadena Golf & Yacht Club)

This 1986 condo has two bedrooms, three baths, and 2,460 square feet. It listed for $1,200,000 and sold for $925,000.

5731 28th Ave. S. (Waterfront District)

This three-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 2003, has 1,188 square feet. It listed for $670,000 and sold for $650,000.

2626 Beach Blvd. S. (Waterfront District)

This four-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 1940, has 1,551 square feet. It listed for $597,400 and sold for $575,000.

5831 24th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This 1951 home has three bedrooms, three baths, and 1,491 square feet. It listed and sold for $579,000.

6060 Shore Blvd. S., #910 (Town Shores)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1981, has 1,255 square feet. It listed for $450,000 and sold for $435,000.

Under $400,000

2805 Tifton St. S. (Marina)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1952, has 1,117 square feet. It listed for $399,000 and sold for $385,000.

5317 11th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1955, has 933 square feet. It listed for $320,000 and sold for $285,000.

2960 59th St. S., #109 (Town Shores)

This 1973 condo has one bedroom, one bath, and 815 square feet. It listed for $199,900 and sold for $207,900.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

