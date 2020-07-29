Seriously, Wear a Mask

Gulfport’s leadership has a public service announcement for residents: “Wear your mask.”

At 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 28 councilmembers flanked the Gulfport Casino to send the masked message to residents.

Mayor Sam Henderson beseeched folks to continue to take responsibility for themselves and others by wearing face coverings in public and when they’re unable to keep social distance.

Mayor Henderson also reminded residents to remember common courtesy and basic hygeine – points that bear repeating: wash your hands often; cover your cough or sneeze; avoid touching your face; disinfect frequently; avoid close contact and stay at home if you’re sick.

Cultural Facilities Events Supervisor Justin Shea directed and edited the PSA. Watch the full video here.

The councilmember meet-up was not publicly announced prior to filming the PSA, but does not violate Sunshine Laws due to the purpose of the congregation.