Seven Qs with Justin Shea, City of Gulfport

Gulfport’s Cultural Events Supervisor Also Die-Hard Gulfportian

Justin Shea, Gulfport Cultural Events Supervisor for the City of Gulfport, is one of those people that are always “on.”

He’s the man behind city events and programs, but he also doubles as a sort of public information officer, the constant glue between citizens and Gulfport. It’s Shea who calls local media outlets with safety and sandbag information in the face of a storm, and Shea who people spot at nearly every city event.

It’s rare to call the events supervisor and not immediately hear: “Justin Shea, City of Gulfport.”

The Gabber got to know Shea a little better in this edition of Seven Questions.

GN: Tell me a little about where you’re from.

JS: ​​Born and raised in St. Petersburg, Florida, I grew up just 10 minutes north of the City of Gulfport.

How did you get involved with the City of Gulfport?

I started my career in the City of Gulfport in 2007 as a recreation leader for the Teen Night program at the Gulfport Recreation Center. I was in school full-time and worked part-time at night mentoring inner city youth. In January of 2014, I was promoted to the Cultural Facilities Events Supervisor.

Did you always see yourself holding your current position?

My hopes and dreams as a child were to be a police officer or a professional football player. But when I attended college and started working for the City, the City was very good to me. If you asked me in sixth grade I would never have dreamed of holding this position. Actually, I remember telling a piano teacher “I just want to be myself.” But meeting the community and working with the community, it’s been a phenomenal experience. I don’t see myself doing this anywhere else.

Do you have any regrets?

If I had known what I know now, I would have went to college immediately after high school. I waited seven years to start studying higher education.

What is your greatest joy?

My greatest joy is the eureka moment when working on schoolwork with my daughter and seeing her understand a mathematical formula or correctly spell a tough spelling word.

If you didn’t live in Gulfport where would you live?

That is a very good question. I am a firm believer of growing roots wherever a person lands in life. I was taught at a very young age to never burn any bridges and to always treat people with the utmost respect and dignity.

If you could change one thing about Gulfport, what would it be?

I would not change anything; everybody has their niche. It takes a village. A grassroots community is a close-knit community, working together with passion, and it is always great to be a part of something meaningful and productive.