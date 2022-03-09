Seven Questions: Artist Jane Bunker

Jane Bunker’s iconic lily paintings and the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Museum are intertwined at this point. Now in her fourth year, Bunker will once again sell her lily paintings to benefit the museum’s scholarship program, the Woodson Warriors. For Bunker, the reward comes from seeing the high school seniors and college students who make up the scholarship roster succeed each year.

GN: When did you become an artist?

JB: My parents said they could give me a box of crayons and they wouldn’t hear from me for the rest of the day. Basically the whole first part of my life was focused on painting. I majored in art but I didn’t think I could make a living as an artist so I went back to school to be a psychologist and I worked as a psychologist for about 15 years before I went back to painting in 1992.

Do you think your career as a psychologist effects your art?

Very much so, the two are very intertwined. Both bring me a tremendous amount of joy.

Why lilies?

A lot of my previous work was more focused on landscape. I thought everything was quite beautiful … When we moved here to Florida I wanted to do something to raise money for college scholarships. The lilies felt like a gift to the African American community, and they’re also very sensuous and spiritual to me.

Will you ever stray from flowers?

I don’t know how long I’ll be passionate about lilies. If I went off, I’d do something slightly more abstract, but if I head in that direction, I’m not sure how marketable the work would be and I want to be able to raise money for the cause.

How did you get involved with the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Museum?

Years ago when I was a psychologist I worked with support groups for women in crisis. That was one of the highlights of my career. I knew at this point that I wanted to provide service to the African American community. When I moved here with my husband I met Terri Lipsey Scott (Executive Director of the Woodson) and the rest is history.

You’ve been a part of the Woodson Warriors Scholarship Program since its inception. How does it feel to see the students grow?

It’s amazing. Some of them are graduating now, we have no dropouts and they all have high GPAs with majors that will lead them to good careers. It’s also amazing to see the sense of family they have together and how they support one another. It’s the highlight of my life, working with these young people.

You’re the only white artist whose shown at the Woodson, a predominately Black space. Do you feel that crosses a line?

The only reason I’m shown there is because my work is in support of the African American community. I’m honored to be in that space, but I also realize that I’m only in that space to raise money.

Fiore: Paintings by Jane Bunker, Glass by Edelweis Walker Chihuly Collection, 720 Central Ave., St Pete. Mon.-Sat; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 12-5 p.m. moreanartscenter.org/fiore