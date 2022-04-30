Seven Questions: Gulfport Councilmember Paul Ray 

For the Gulfport residents that follow city council, Paul Ray is a familiar face and the Ward III representative for Gulfport.

In this edition of The Gabber’s Seven Questions, Ray gets honest about his reaction to the legalization of gay marriage, how Gulfport has changed, and his husband of for more than two decades.

GN: What’s your best day ever?

PR: June 26 2015 when same-sex marriage is made legal nationwide with Obergefell v. Hodges decision. I was driving home when NPR announced it; I began to cry with tears of happiness. Although we had already been together 16 years, it was the validation of our relationship that was so positive.

Your house is burning and you can only bring one thing (barring family and pets); what do you grab?

My laptop, as it has everything I need to remember.

What is one thing you’d like to see change in the Gulfport/St. Pete area?

Wesley brought me to Gulfport over 22 years ago. He had grown up playing on the beach, hanging with friends and his aunt and uncle who lived on the north side of Gulfport. We came here and visited his family, walked along the beach and went to Sharp A’s/Cheshire Cat and generally enjoyed a much different version of Gulfport than now. Being from Cape Cod I felt an immediate love for Gulfport. We vowed we would move here someday, and about nine years later we finally made it here. I got involved with the community on the Gulfport Merchants Chamber, volunteering and planning events, and got to know many of the wonderful people in town. Change is inevitable but managing that change in a positive manner is the driving force behind my being on the city council.

What’s the most important locally owned business in our community?

Defining importance is difficult; we have many business owners who go above and beyond when it comes to giving back to the community. We have a city in which many do the [Chef’s] Table event, Dine out for Life, Gecko Festival, to mention just a few, which raise enormous amounts of money for various communities.

What’s your favorite outdoor place along Gulfport and the beaches?

I love Clam Bayou, I have enjoyed boating, kayaking, and walking the bayou and parks; for me it is a hidden gem in our own backyard.

What’s your favorite phone app?

The Ring doorbell and the Ring cameras app. I love being able to see who is coming to the door, delivering packages, etc. The ability to speak to them via the phone is a great feature. Brings a great sense of security.

Who is your hero?

My husband Wesley of 22 years. He had a rough time growing up and yet through all of it he not only persevered but came out better for it. So many people facing problems become bitter and unhappy; with him it was the complete opposite. I find that kind of fortitude to be beyond admirable and humbling.