Seven Questions with Treasure Island’s Barry Rubin

In this edition of The Gabber’s Seven Questions, we talk to Treasure Island & Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Barry Rubin.

Rubin’s at most every beach event and shared his happy go lucky attitude with us, via questionnaire.

GN: What’s your best day ever?

BR: Every day is pretty great, but a few stand out. The day my daughter was born was a great day. Hiking the Inca trail to Machu Picchu was a good day. When the Eagles won the Superbowl was a pretty special day too.

Your house is burning and you can only bring one thing (barring family and pets); what do you grab?

Cell phone (and phone charger).

What is one thing you’d like to see change in the Gulfport/St. Pete area?

I’d like to see more affordable housing. The tremendous development in our area is good for home values and tax base for our cities, but it has created a shortage of affordable housing for the workforce, which in turn has created staff shortages almost everywhere especially in the hospitality sector that is typically lower wage and is the backbone of our local economy.

What’s the most important locally owned business in our community?

There are many important locally owned businesses in our community, and to the families that own and operate them I would assume that each is the most important to them and their families. But if I had to pick one, I would have to say that the 13 local Chambers of Commerce in Pinellas County are critical as they promote and protect the interests of their local businesses and community. Chambers are the catalytic leaders and essential to a successful business and a thriving community.

What’s your favorite outdoor place along Gulfport and the beaches?

Johns Pass Village in Madeira Beach, and Treasure Island Beach.

What’s your favorite phone app?

Facebook, and MLB Ballpark App during Rays season. I use the flashlight a lot too.

Who is your hero?

Thomas Jefferson