Seven Questions with Councilmember April Thanos 

April Thanos isn’t new to Gulfport City Council, but she’s the newest councilmember on the dais.

The Ward I Councilmember can be spotted representing Gulfport at marches and rallies, behind the dais at council meetings, and riding her bike on Gulfport streets. Here’s her interview with The Gabber.

GN: What’s your best day ever?

AT: The day I was handed my adopted daughter at the airport in Calcutta.

Your house is burning and you can only bring one thing (barring family and pets); what do you grab?

My purse with hopefully my phone inside.

What is one thing you’d like to see change in the Gulfport/St. Pete area?

More affordable housing.

What’s the most important locally owned business in our community?

Too hard to answer as we have so many wonderful businesses.

What’s your favorite outdoor place along Gulfport and the beaches?

Wood Ibis Park.

What’s your favorite phone app?

My news feed.

Who is your hero?

All strong women are my heroes/heroines.