Seven Questions with Dr. Ruthmae Sears

Meet Ruthmae Sears, Ph.D, USF’s first Black faculty member to become a fellow for the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS).

Originally from the Bahamas, Sears earned her undergraduate degree in the islands. She taught in the Bahamas and eventually earned a master’s degree in mathematics education from Indiana University and a Ph.D. from the University of Missouri. She’s most recently settled into her role as an associate mathematics professor at USF Tampa, and is a fan of the Sunshine State.

“When I flew over the beaches and the water, that’s what pulled me in,” Sears said.

She’s decorated with achievements, such as her recent study of structural racism and how it affects people daily in St. Petersburg.

Sears talked to us about dreams, how they change with age, and Disney movies.

GN: How does it feel to make history and be recognized by the American Association for the Advancement of Science?

RS: It was truly a humbling experience. I want to share this moment with those that supported me.

What did you want to be as a child?

When I was 6 I wanted to go into agricultural economics because that was the biggest word I could spell. I realized that I wanted to go into teaching, something I enjoyed.

Is this how you expected your life to turn out?

No. I laugh because I went for a job in Latin America and they said no because I didn’t have a Ph.D. I didn’t want my gender or my race to affect me getting what I wanted; it was my stimulus for my doctorate.

Why do you teach?

Teaching empowers individuals and is an investment into the future. You’re planning the future by educating. I’ve always liked teaching because it’s a way to motivate people. Knowledge is power.

What’s next for you?

Someone asked me this the other day. I smiled and said “world peace.” But honestly, I do want to write a book, something about going through the college experience as a first-generation college student, a woman. A sort of guidebook on how to navigate this. Or maybe I’ll go into administration … but that’s a whole other thing.

What would you say to someone just starting out their career?

I always tell people to be unapologetically you, but also the best you possible. There’s no need to question your sense of belonging; you belong here if you want to. I would also tell them to inspire others, lift them up on the way. You have to invest in others in order to go forward.

OK, so you’re on a desert island and you can only have one movie. Ignore the obvious lack of logic here. What movie are you bringing?

Really, I’m such a Disney person. I’m going to say “The Lion King.” But you have to have something that’s going to make you laugh. Maybe “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” But Mufasa.