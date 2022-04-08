Seven Questions with Gulfport Hula Hooper

Twice a month, Maria Estrada, the owner of circus entertainment company Circular Expressions teaches hula hoop classes at the Gulfport Recreation Center. It’s a tame gig for her, considering she’s often performing with several hoops and, on occasion, flames.

Estrada’s danced her entire life, but began hula hooping in her signature hip-hop, modern dance, and Latin-fused style in Richmond, Virginia more than 10 years ago. In 2017, she moved to Gulfport, brought her hoops with her, and never looked back.

GN: How did you get into the art of hula hooping?

ME: I was a runner. I started hooping in 2011 because I suffered a knee injury and I couldn’t work out anymore. A friend ended up showing me everything I know today. It’s less strenuous on your body.

When did you bring your personal practice to Gulfport?

Ever since I moved to Gulfport from Virginia in 2017, it was a goal to establish my community. Then I started to meet some hoopers and began teaching classes in the park. I felt it helped with people’s depression and anxiety.

You’re a performer and teacher, which do you prefer?

Oh my God, that’s such a tear. I’ll probably never stop teaching at the Gulfport Rec Center. But I really do love performing; once you’re past a certain age it feels like you’re pulled out of a slump.

What type of people come to your hula hoop classes?

Wow, so many different types of people. My oldest student is in her 70s and my youngest is seven. I’ve had girlfriends, mothers and daughters, and older people. One woman was so determined, she had bruises on her hands. She eventually passed away, but she was so inspiring.

How long can you keep a hoop going?

My husband says he doesn’t think I can stop. That’s one of the best things, seeing how much you can improve. I used to only be able to go for a few songs but now I can keep a hoop around my waist for an entire concert.

What’s the key to getting good?

Lots of practice, and don’t beat yourself up too much. We all started somewhere.

Besides hula hoop, what do you like to do?

When I’m not doing this, I’m working on my succulent business, Succulantes. I’m here in Gulfport but I sell them all over St. Pete.

Hula Hoop Fitness and Technique Second and fourth Thursday of the month. 6:30 p.m. $10. mestrada1987@gmail.com.