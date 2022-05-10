Seven Questions with John Hendricks 

Madeira Beach is visited by locals, tourists, and snowbirds alike. We interviewed the man who runs the beloved beach town, Madeira Beach Mayor John Hendricks.

Spoiler: he’s not a fan of the upcoming SunRunner bus project but he is a fan of internet solitaire.

GN: What’s your best day ever?

JH: The day my son was born.

Your house is burning and you can only bring one thing (barring family and pets); what do you grab?

My phone and computer.

What is one thing you’d like to see change in the Gulfport/St. Pete area?

1st Avenue North and 1st Avenue South. What was done for the SunRunner is ridiculous. It is an accident waiting to happen and will cause congestion.

What’s the most important locally owned business in our community?

I know this is more than one business: John’s Pass Village is a great economic driver for the area.

What’s your favorite outdoor place along Gulfport and the beaches?

John’s Pass and the John’s Pass Village Boardwalk.

What’s your favorite phone app?

Solitaire (Freecell).

Who is your hero?

Governor Ron DeSantis