Seven Questions with Robin Miller

Robin Miller, CEO of the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of commerce has her work cut out for her.

The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce supports and protects businesses from Clearwater to Pass-A-Grille. It’s one of the largest chambers in Tampa Bay, and Miller is at the helm.

In this edition of The Gabber’s seven questions, we asked Miller our usual questions, and she opened up about her relationship with her father, her affinity for checking the weather, and her favorite pair of running shoes.

GN: What’s your best day ever?

RM: The day I was born – without that I would have nothing; no great days or challenging days.

Your house is burning and you can only bring one thing (barring family and pets); what do you grab?

My favorite “ON” running shoes. I can run faster from the fire and I will have my shoes to work out in.

What is one thing you’d like to see change in the Gulfport/St. Pete area?

For Gulfport, I would say more visibility of the hidden gem this little area is and how much of an asset it is to the neighboring communities. Other communities can learn a lot about the synergy Gulfport has as a community.

What’s the most important locally owned business in our community?

Every locally owned business is VITAL to our community! They are the vein to thriving communities; without these businesses we have a weaker economy and zero uniqueness to our area. Their impact is substantial.

What’s your favorite outdoor place along Gulfport and the beaches?

Anywhere the sun is shining on me. If I am dining, walking, or shopping; an added benefit is seeing the water as well.

What’s your favorite phone app?

My Radar app. My friend introduced me to this on our travel excursions and it has come in handy to avoid potential weather while planning trips and while planning chamber functions.

Who is your hero?

My father. he was and always will be my hero. The older I get the more and more his tender heart and immense kindness resonates within me and keeps the desire in me to be just like him. I have a long way to go, but I know each day is better and better.