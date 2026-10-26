Seven Questions with Sober Bar in Gulfport

There’s a bar in downtown Gulfport where you can’t get a stiff drink. But you can still get a good one.

Owner Sean Hawthorne opened Sober Bar at 3062 Beach Blvd. S. in June 2026. Sober Bar is an alcohol-free cocktail bar, coffeehouse and kitchen. On Sundays, they host live jazz brunch.

Here’s Seven Questions with Sober Bar’s Sean Hawthorne.

1. Why did you choose to open Sober Bar in Gulfport?

Because Gulfport has a personality.

It’s independent, creative, slightly eccentric, and full of people who actually know their neighbors. I live here, and I couldn’t picture putting Sober Bar in a shopping center somewhere and having it feel the same.

I wanted to create the kind of place you stumble into, stay longer than you planned and eventually start thinking of as your spot. Gulfport felt like one of the few places where something a little unconventional could become part of the fabric of the neighborhood instead of just another concept.

2. What is something about you or your business that would surprise people?

Probably how different Sober Bar feels depending on when you come in.

In the morning, someone might be having a latte and breakfast before work. By lunch, you’ll see friends catching up, people having meetings over muffulettas and flatbreads, or someone camped out with a laptop and a coffee. In the evening, it shifts again: dinner, low lights, vinyl records, and cocktails.

It’s almost like several different places occupying the same little building. You can come in three times in the same day and have three completely different experiences.

3. What is the most challenging part of running a business?

There is no department to send the problem to.

If something breaks, sales are slow, somebody calls out, a delivery doesn’t show up or the A/C stops working — congratulations, it’s your problem now.

The hardest part is jumping between tiny emergencies and big-picture decisions all day without letting either one consume you. Some days you’re working on the future of the company. Other days you’re hunting down a missing case of strawberries. Usually it’s both.

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4. What is the most rewarding part of running a business?

Watching something that existed in your imagination become part of somebody else’s life.

Someone comes in because they’re curious. Then they come back. Eventually the staff knows their order, they bring their friends, they have a date here, and they start making Sober Bar part of their routine.

At that point, it doesn’t really feel like my idea anymore. It belongs to the people who use the place. That’s probably the coolest part.

5. What is the most unusual experience you’ve witnessed at your business?

Honestly, opening a place like this has made “unusual” pretty relative.

When you put coffee, food, live music, functional drinks, late nights and Gulfport personalities under one roof for most of the day, something interesting is almost always happening. You never quite know what kind of room you’re going to walk into.

At this point, the unusual days are probably the quiet ones.

6. Aside from your own business, where do you drink in Gulfport?

Depends on the occasion.

If the Bucs are playing and I have some time, I like watching the game at O’Maddy’s. I’m always happy with a good cup of coffee from SumitrA, and Pia’s is one of my favorite places to take Payton for a date night.

That’s one of the things I love about Gulfport. You start developing different places for different little rituals.

7. Why no alcohol?

Because alcohol was never the magic part of a great bar.

It was the anticipation of going out. The lighting. The music. Sitting across from someone you like. Meeting somebody you didn’t know an hour earlier. Ordering something that feels special. Staying for one more round because nobody wants to leave yet.

I wasn’t interested in creating a place centered around not drinking. That felt too limiting. I wanted to build around everything that makes people want to go out in the first place.

Sober October and Dry January might give someone a reason to try us for the first time, but one of the most validating things has been seeing how many people who drink alcohol keep choosing Sober Bar long after that. They’re not here because they have to be. They just like the place. The alcohol turned out to be optional.

Sober Bar, 3062 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. Sun.-Thurs., 7 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 7 a.m.-12 a.m. sipsoberbar.com, 813-586-1660.

Each month, we will choose a Gulfport business and ask the owner(s) seven questions. Want to be included?

Send an email with your contact number to abby@thegabber.com.

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