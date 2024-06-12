Tampa Bay Gay Bars: What Their Bathrooms Tell Us

I’ve been to maybe every gay bar in Tampa and St. Pete and I’ve absolutely violently judged their bathrooms. Here’s what I’ve found. If I missed one, let me know.

I’m legally obligated to write that I created this listicle as a jokes, and a joke only. The Gabber Newspaper does not stand by my opinion on these gay bars.

Cocktail St. Pete

She’s glossy, she’s new, she’s still fresh. The bathrooms at Cocktail are sterile and in a separate trio guarded by a security guard. Nobody is sneaking in two-to-a-stall on that person’s watch. I’ve tried. Those waiting in line are in a respectful single-file situation and there’s one of those Lucid Vending machines selling hot pickles and strawberry lube, among other things.

This is a gay bar that cares about its bathroom patrons, and in a stern, paternal way. I felt a firm hand on my shoulder when the security guard told me “No, I couldn’t go into the bathroom with my three belligerently drunk friends.” Thanks, dad.

Bathroom rating: four out of five stars. You get one deducted because sometimes you need a group hangout session around the toilet.

Bradley’s on Seventh

(Spongebob voice) “Oh brother, this guy stinks!” First of all, even in the bathroom, you’re going to be pursued by the sleaziest old bear you’ve ever seen in your life. He’s nice, I guess, but after looking at 17 photos of his Yorkie (Rebecca) you expect a free drink. There’s never a free drink. I don’t care who you are, the men here will never dish out.

The good news is that the drinks are dirt cheap, but the bathroom reflects this — in the most poetic way possible. But there are always too many people inside and you know someone is pooping. Plus, forget about locking the stall door. Have you ever pissed butt-naked with your romper between your legs and your feet holding the door closed while a light rave is happening outside? It’s fun. That’s why you went to the gay bar. Stop complaining and bring your own hand sanitizer.

Bathroom rating: three out of five stars. Sorry, Brad.

Enigma

Well, at least there’s no one in the ladies bathroom. I swear to god, I’ve been to Enigma at least 10 times and there’s never a single soul in the women’s bathroom. Probably because I never see any women here.

Bathroom rating: four and a half out of five stars. It’s surprisingly clean.

Southern Nights

Ah, the new Honeypot. Seriously, before Honeypot closed, Southern Nights was full of tumbleweeds and empty plastic bags. In 2024, walk into Southern Nights on any given weekend and you’re waiting in the bathroom for at least five minutes. That’s closer to five years in gay bar time. Maybe it’s the fear of missing Jade Ember’s drag show, maybe it’s the sticky floors pinging at your anxiety, maybe it’s all the Britney Spears in your ears, but the line at Southern is rowdy and long. It’s my all-time favorite bathroom.

There are like 10 stalls, and no, they don’t all have locks, but you can’t have it all. You have 10 options, and yes, they all have pee on the seat, but that’s seven more options than you normally have. One time I was sitting directly next to a knees-on-the-floor situation in the next stall and you know what, I felt safe knowing there was anonymity in my exit. Because there was the 10-stall buffer.

I do have to legally mention that one of the sinks has been kicked in and is non-functional.

Bathroom rating: five stars. I don’t care, I’ll die on this hill. The mix of filth and community togetherness puts this at the top of the list.

White Lie

I’m not sure this counted as a bona fide gay bar, but I’d put it in the gay category cause there were never any straight dudes mucking around. I first discovered this Ybor gem when it appeared on Amazon Prime’s Tampa Baes, which was terrible. I think someone threw a drink in someone’s face.

The bathroom was standard, but no one does coke in bathrooms anymore.

Bathroom rating: three out of five stars because it was a cool little bar. A little boring, a lot of green hair, but pretty clean. RIP.

Christof’s

This place is closed and I tried to go in once and was turned around because this is “not a space for women.” It’s cool, I’ll never know. Keep your secrets. I bet your bathrooms were really clean. That’s a joke.

Bathroom rating: RIP.

Southern Nights Orlando

I know it’s not technically in Tampa Bay, but it feels sacrilegious to leave out the Tampa Southern Nights’ classy older sister. She’s got the glitz that Tampa has never known, she’s got an outdoor patio like no other, a hot dog food truck outside, and mesh shirts are a uniform. But oddly enough, I hate the bathrooms here.

It’s cramped, the line is out to the dance floor, and the urinal situation is disastrous. But, not in a fun way. Sure, the people all look like they’re in a 2000s music video, but if you have to shit, forget it. I once left to go to a nearby gas station to do exactly that. I came back and looked at grad school applications on my phone for 20 minutes before giving up and leaving for good.

Bathroom rating: two out of five stars — and I’m being generous.

I’d like to clarify that I identify as a queer woman who actually loves and appreciates that all of these spaces are available to us. Happy Pride! —Abby

