Shady Land Deals in the Land of Sunshine

Everyone knows you shouldn’t buy Florida real estate without taking a really close look at what you’re getting first. But in the years following World War II, recounted in Jason Vuic’s new history “The Swamp Peddlers: How Lot Sellers, Land Scammers, and Retirees Built Modern Florida and Transformed the American Dream” (The University of North Carolina Press, 2021), a surprising number of people did just that. And many of them found not just soggy ground, but poorly-planned communities with minimal infrastructure and fake amenities that left an indelible mark on Florida’s natural environment and social fabric.

“The Swamp Peddlers,” winner of a 2021 Florida Book Award for nonfiction, profiles the handful of the developers who lead the charge on post-WWII Florida lot sales and land scams, often using sales tactics worthy of a revival tent preacher ­­or the KGB. Beyond creating thousands of defrauded property owners, these developments also resulted in such Floridian oddities as the “finger island” – those fern-like lobes of reclaimed land where every property is miraculously waterfront – or Golden Gate Estates, once billed as the country’s largest suburb, later a vacant, overgrown wilderness popular with drug runners. Among the many figures discussed is Lee Ratner, an entrepreneur who sold everything from rat poison to kitchenware to Florida real estate, whose controversial dredge-and-fill plan created Isla Del Sol and forever changed the shape of Boca Ciega Bay.

With such fascinating material to work with, “Swamp Peddlers” could be an absolutely riveting read. And some memorable moments and ideas do stand out. A chapter called “Foreclosure Tours R’ Us,” for instance, paints a poignant picture of suburban Floridians caught in the throes of the subprime mortgage crisis of 2007-2008. But in a book which draws upon the histories of a few dozen different communities, the essence of the story gets a bit lost in the detail, as do the key ideas and their emotional impact.

In some ways, reading through “Swamp Peddlers” reminded me of arriving at the end of a long day of archival research; my table was full of fascinating newspaper articles, photographs, and letters I’d reviewed, and my head was full of jumbled ideas, the path through them not yet completely defined. (That said, those interested in historical research will appreciate Vuic’s careful citations ­– lots of neat items to look up!)

One thing is certain: “Swamp Peddlers” tells a story every Floridian should know, even if it’s not the most accessible telling.

And if you believe that, I’ve got some swamp land in Florida to sell you.