Shaking Paws with Gulfport’s Pet Mayor Candidates

Meet the Gulfport Pet Mayor Candidates

We asked each of the hopeful Gulfport pet mayor candidates one burning question: What is the biggest issue facing Gulfport pets today?

Each vote costs $1 and proceeds benefit the Gulfport Historical Society and SPCA Tampa Bay. The Gulfport Historical Society will announce the winner at Gulfport’s Get Rescued on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Vote at gulfporthistoricalsociety.org/gulfports-pet-mayor or at North End Taphouse, Stella’s, Gulfport Beach Bazaar, Paw Paw’s, and the Gulfport Public Library.

Every week until elections, The Gabber will feature more candidates for pet mayor, so check back next week to meet the next pack of contenders.

Ramses, a 200-pound South African Mastiff, has become the entire city’s emotional support animal. After being abandoned in a Cleveland, Ohio backyard as a “failed” fighting dog, he has a new leash on life in Gulfport.

“Trying to stay fit. Everywhere you turn around someone is offering you a treat. I don’t know if it’s just my size, but when I’m out on the town no one offers me a salad!”

Charlie, a certified emotional support animal, howls when left alone. His favorite pastimes? Crunching treats from Paw Paw’s Pet Boutique and riding in a convertible with the top down.

“Even though most establishments allow dogs, there is a need for disposable bags around town. Charlie can advocate for pet justice for all Gulfport animal residents…including proper social etiquette.”

Charlie Brown is a genuine big boy. He’s a fiend for unattended coffee mugs and a cuddle connoisseur.

“As we wind down from the pandemic, Charlie worries about the mental health of his fellow Gulfport pets when their owners return to work, going out, etc. His pet neighbors have enjoyed extensive ‘people time’ with their owners.”

Jelly is a Labrahuahua with a reputation for flatulence and a love of snuggling. He enjoys people time, people food and barking at his sworn nemesis.

“Jelly doesn’t believe in using cheesy animal-based puns to bamboozle the voters; he wants to focus on the real issues. Like an air-conditioned owners pavilion for the dog park. And a property tax break for Labrahuahua owners.”

Stella is a 3.5 pound, 13-year-old toothless wonder. Her favorite treat? Sweet potato. When on walks she often barks at other dogs and neighbors look around for the huge canine that let out such a loud warning… but it’s Stella.

“I think Gulfport does a great job when it comes to pets. If anything, I think dog owners would like a piece of the beach for the dogs to run and play in the water.”