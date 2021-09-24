Share Your Thoughts on Dueces Rising

On October 5, from 6-8 p.m., the City of St. Petersburg and the Sankofa Group invite residents to a public meeting for a project update on The Deuces on October 5, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at The Historic Manhattan Casino, 642 22nd St. S, or via Zoom.

Share input on external and internal designs, network with local businesses interested in leasing space and enjoy free food and drinks.

The Deuces Rising project is an “integrated, comprehensive place-making plan first announced at the end of 2019, that aims to transform The Deuces – a beacon of minority talent, creativity, and entrepreneurship – with a commitment to invest in both people and places within the 22nd St. S. corridor,” according to a press release from the City of St. Petersburg.

“Picture the type of urban business hubs you’ve seen in cities like New York, Chicago and Atlanta,” said Gypsy Gallardo, CEO of The 2020 Plan and One Community. “Sankofa on the Deuces will bring that energy to our community, offering unique and affordable space formats combined with on-site business growth services.”

Said Mayor Kriseman: “I am excited to preview designs for the Deuces Rising project. This is the result of a lot of time, determination, and most important, the voice of our citizens. Many thanks to the partners who have brought us so far in this process. I particularly want to thank our partners at Sankofa for their vision, and for their dedication to the Deuces and to the

Sunshine City.”

The Sankofa facility is planned to house up to 58 traditional and micro spaces for retail, office and food service businesses, along with entertainment venues. and a “digital and creative tech incubator.”

According to the city, business affiliates of One Community, Pinellas County Urban League and Tampa Bay Black Business Investment Corporation have expressed interest in leasing space at Sankofa.

More information about Deuces Rising at stpete.org/deucesrising.

