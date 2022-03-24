Sheila McNaughton’s Mom’s Disease Inspired Book

Everything in St. Pete author Sheila McNaughton’s house has a story. A sugar bowl, a box of letters, even the mysterious parcel that arrived years ago from family in Ireland.

“At first I thought it was bread,” she explains, “looking much the worse for wear.” Thankfully, it turned out to be a commemorative lump of peat.

For her, though, the real treasure these things hold is their stories. And she wants to write them all.

Her debut novel, “You Don’t Know What I Have Done” (Breaking Rules Publishing, 2019), started with a memento of another sort. One day her mother, Bridget Bayes, was anxious to go to confession.

“Mom, you’re in your 80s,” McNaughton jokingly said to her mom. “What could you possibly have to confess?”

Fixing her with a penetrating stare, her mother said, “You don’t know what I have done!”

This declaration became the premise for McNaughton’s novel, in which 85-year-old Maggie Murphy wrestles with her memories of a long-ago crime. Alzheimer’s disease plunges Maggie back into the worst day of her life, even as her family struggles to reconcile her shocking story – told in scattered, terrified outbursts ­– with the loving mother and grandmother they cherish.

The book, which won the Florida Writers Association’s Royal Palm Literary Bronze Award for Mainstream Fiction in 2020, speaks directly to McNaughton’s experience as a caregiver for her mother, who died of Alzheimer’s in 2013. There were times when Bridget couldn’t remember the familiar places or things they had shared, couldn’t remember that McNaughton was her daughter. Though the pain of this loss was very real, McNaughton recalls, she eventually learned an important lesson about helping loved ones with dementia: “You have to stay with them, in the moment where they are.” She hopes the book will help other families living with Alzheimer’s.

In a larger sense, she hopes to inspire others to put their stories into words, too. Classes she has taken and taught with the Florida Writers Association at Safety Harbor Library ultimately motivated her transform her family’s story into fiction. And the booth she shares with St. Pete author Bria Burton at Gulfport’s IndieFaire – marked with a large banner reading “Local Authors” – gives her a platform to hear others’ stories and encourage them to begin writing.

“When I start talking about writing, people really pour out their hearts,” she remarks. “The more we encourage them to express themselves, the better. Writing is such a necessary thing!”

And while not all of her projects ultimately see the light of day – she recalls letters penned in frustration or grief, even an abandoned attempt to catalog the history of her family’s holiday decorations – the point is the practice of writing and rewriting itself.

Stories, like family treasures, don’t have to just sit on the shelf.