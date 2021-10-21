SHINE Mural Festival in Full Swing

by

A photo of a person in a green hat and red shirt spray painting a large black and white mural.
Aaron “Woes” Martin paints pandas onto St. Petersburg’s New Dawn Coffee Co.as part of the 7th annual SHINE Mural Festival. Photo by Abby Baker.

St. Petersburg’s SHINE Mural Festival is in full swing with artists painting 19 once-blank walls with whatever they dream up; in Aaron Woes Martin’s case, a gaggle of pandas. 

Los Angeles-based artist, DJ and puppeteer “Woes” says his punk panda bears are what he’s known for. After the 7th annual SHINE festival, his black-and-white legacy will adorn the back wall of New Dawn Coffee Co, 2343 Emerson Ave. S.

“They’re moshing,” Woes said with a can of spray paint in hand. 

Painters will be throwing paint around until Sunday, October 24. 

See the action live and catch more SHINE events here.

A photo of a person in a green hat and red shirt spray painting a large black and white mural.

 

by Abby Baker

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
%d bloggers like this: