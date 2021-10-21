SHINE Mural Festival in Full Swing

St. Petersburg’s SHINE Mural Festival is in full swing with artists painting 19 once-blank walls with whatever they dream up; in Aaron Woes Martin’s case, a gaggle of pandas.

Los Angeles-based artist, DJ and puppeteer “Woes” says his punk panda bears are what he’s known for. After the 7th annual SHINE festival, his black-and-white legacy will adorn the back wall of New Dawn Coffee Co, 2343 Emerson Ave. S.

“They’re moshing,” Woes said with a can of spray paint in hand.

Painters will be throwing paint around until Sunday, October 24.

See the action live and catch more SHINE events here.

Like this: Like Loading...