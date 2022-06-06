Shooting and Fire Blocks Apart in South St. Pete

On Sunday, June 5, fire and police crews responded to reports of a shooting and a fire in south St. Petersburg. The incidents occurred within a few blocks and an hour of one another.

At noon, St. Petersburg police responded to reports of a shooting near 20th Avenue South and 17th Street South. A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries from the shooting, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Detectives are investigating the shooting and have not yet made any arrests, according to SPPD.

A few blocks and 45 minutes later, St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to a house fire near 12th Street South and 20th Avenue South. Firefighters arrived at the property at 12:45 p.m. and were initially told a person was still in the south St. Petersburg home.

SPFR said they found no people inside the home, and that all residents were accounted for.

There were no injuries and the cause of the blaze is under investigation, according to the fire department.