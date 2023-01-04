There is no “I” in team… Teamwork makes a dream work.

Such slogans will need to be embraced by the Boca Ciega High School girls basketball team, which lost eight seniors to graduation or transfer prior to the 2022 season.

So far, seventh-year coach Cheryl Greene said she and assistant coach Arian Odem like what they see.

“We are playing really well as a team,” Greene said. “There are good vibes and good energy. The camaraderie is spectacular. They are willing to learn and listen.”

Greene said last year’s 19-6 team was very skilled and teamwork was not heavily depended upon for victories. Most notable of the departures from the 3A-9 district championship team could be Olivia Delancey, who averaged 25 points per game and is now part of the St. Petersburg College squad.

Greene said highlights on both ends of the floor will likely come from My’Ah Thompson and junior Maliyah Byrd, the Pirates’ lone two returning starters. Both ladies, Greene said, are skillful shooters and strict defenders.

“Ma’Ah has been elected senior captain, and we’re definitely looking for her to score big, Maliyah as well,” Greene said. “Both are great dribblers and ball handlers.”

Another basketball quip is “you can’t coach height,” and Greene describes the Pirates’ height as “decent.” Skyy Dorsey transferred back to Boca Ciega for her senior year and, like freshman Maria Ciro, is listed as 5’10.

Ciro has already impressed early this season.

“She had nine blocks in her first game,” Greene said.

Another defensive standout is Azaria Hall, a junior who has familiarity with the Pirates program after playing on the junior varsity team for the past two seasons.

The Pirates’ 2022 roster is rounded out by Juniors Tiffany Nelson, Julianna Holmes, Passion Salmon and Kierra Weaver.

One of the matchups Boca Ciega has circled this season is Clearwater, the school which ended the Pirates’ tournament play last season. The two will tangle on Jan. 11 in Gulfport.