Shop Local? Gulfport Already Does

Cyber Monday sales totaled an estimated $11.6 billion this year, but Gulfportians said they remain loyal to their local merchants.

“Shopping local stimulates [our] economy,” said Jules Moore, who has worked at Selene Salon & Spa for the past year. “Don’t get me wrong, I do a lot of online shopping, but I stay away from Tyrone and places like that. I definitely shop local. There’s good products and, in Gulfport, the people are really nice.”

Moore added she still found money-saving deals despite not participating in Cyber Monday or Black Friday, which saw an estimated $9.12 billion in sales.

Both Cyber Monday and Black Friday sales figures were up from last year, despite what some say is the nation’s uncertain economy. Analysts reported inflation outpacing wage gains in 2022; however, unemployment is low and legislators in the nation’s capital recently avoided an economic disaster by preventing a railroad strike just prior to the holiday season.

Dolores Hershberger, who has worked in Gulfport for about 12 years, also prefers to spend local and said she shopped herself proud this holiday season.

“I’m impressed with myself this year,” Hershberger said. “I’m on top of it. I’m about three-quarters done so I love it. I’m just not done with the tree yet.”

Maddy Guenther, owner of Bo Tiki on Beach Boulevard, said online shopping is likely one reason why there are not more storefronts and shoppers in Gulfport.

“You’ll get unique items and personalized service [by shopping local],” Guenther said, “but, it’s a pastime to go shopping.”

Other Gulfport residents said they never adopted the new traditions in shopping.

“I’ve never bought anything online in my life,” said Jennifer Kimbrell, who has worked in Gulfport for 13 years. “I know how, but I enjoy in-person shopping. I like the personal end of it and making friends.”

Gary Alpers, manager at More Bazaar on Beach Boulevard, said they decided on a whim to run a Black Friday door buster-style sale — and it paid off.

“We did 20% off the whole store, so [that] weekend was really nice,” Alpers said. “And that’s great because when people shop local, they are supporting the businesses, which supports the town and all the people who live in it. And around here, the prices are not that exaggerated.”

April Wolff, a volunteer at Sophie’s Attic, said the shop has gifts for all budgets at the thrift store, which is affiliated with the First United Methodist Church of Gulfport. Christmas is one of its busiest times of year, outside of the bi-annual Community Garage Sale, Wolff said, which she feels keeps the community going in a positive direction.

“The money we make goes to children’s ministries,” Wolff said. “A lot of churches are getting smaller, and a lot of places are closing. If it wasn’t for the AA meetings [at the church], its school and Sophie’s, I feel like the church might be closed.”

Wolff added that it does not hurt the thrift store’s prices are not to be beat on any day of the year.

“We had a sale last Saturday where all clothes were $1, but you can come in whenever and get a whole outfit for less than $10.”