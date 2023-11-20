A New Social Media Trend: Shop Small Shuffle

Shop with smaller, local businesses this holiday season. The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce announced its Shop Small Shuffle contest Nov. 17 to show support to Tampa Bay businesses.

How Does Shop Small Shuffle Work?

From now through Dec. 21, participants have the opportunity to post themselves or their friends shopping with a small business on Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #shopsmallshuffle.

The Chamber’s press release states that participants can only submit one video, and they must submit by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 21.

After all get submitted, the Chamber staff will pick their top three favorite shuffles to win prizes.

The first place winner gets a $50 Visa Gift Card. Next, the second place winner receives four tickets to Splash Harbour Water Park. Lastly, the third place winner gets a $20 Vito & Michael’s Pizza Gift Card.

Follow along on contest updates with Buy Beaches First’s Instagram @buybeachesfirst, or on Facebook on the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce page.

