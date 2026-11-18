If you think Shopapalooza is just another holiday shopping event, think again. With more than 350 makers, artists, and small businesses setting up at Vinoy Park on Thanksgiving weekend, the 16th annual festival is a two-day celebration of local creativity, talent, and some pretty interesting things you won’t find on Amazon or at the mall.

From colorful, whimsical pottery to French macarons and small-batch skincare, there’s plenty to discover. And there’s more where that came from.

Along with hundreds of local businesses, visitors can enjoy two stages of live entertainment, a kids zone, a community mural, a beer and wine garden, photo ops galore, and more than 40 food trucks, restaurants, and food vendors.

Shopapalooza runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, and Sunday, Nov. 29. LocalShops1 organizes the event, and the City of St. Petersburg co-sponsors it. Admission is free, pets are welcome, and you don’t need a ticket.

But let’s get back to those makers. Here are five worth seeking out as you make your way through the park.

Art in Progress

St. Pete artist Zulu Painter creates large-scale murals, and his artwork appears around the world. His style combines traditional techniques with bold color and a positive message. His motto, “grow art everywhere,” is all about using art to bring joy and inspiration to the communities where he paints.

On Sunday, festivalgoers can watch him create a painting live as part of Dockside Sessions, Shopapalooza’s new music and live art series.

Something Special for the Front Door

If your holiday decorating plans include giving your front door some personality, stop by Mimi Marino’s booth, Bay Area Wreath Co. Mimi creates wreaths and seasonal decor that bring extra character to homes throughout the year. From fall touches to holiday-ready designs, these aren’t just decorations to tuck away in a closet. They’re made to be seen.

And don’t miss her fantastic holiday installation, which will make a fun backdrop for a festive photo. It’s another reason to stop, take a look, and capture a little holiday spirit while you’re there.

A Little French Sweetness

Moonlit Macarons brings a taste of France to St. Pete with its colorful French sandwich cookies. Baker Barbara Baker (really!) rotates flavors with the seasons and adds custom designs for each event, so there’s always something new to try. Macarons have a reputation for being finicky to make, which makes these pretty little treats even more fun to discover.

Look for boxed assortments that are perfect for sharing or gifting. And definitely get extras for yourself, too.

Pottery with Personality

St. Pete Ceramics and The Muddy Walrus Pottery, by St. Pete potter Beth Miranda, are good reminders that everyday pottery doesn’t have to be ordinary. Beth makes wheel-thrown mugs, goblets, and bowls, each hand-decorated and made for everyday use. There are playful touches, too, including a flamingo mug that brings a dose of Florida personality to the table.

There’s also a comeback story behind her work. Earlier this year, a massive fire tore through St. Pete Ceramics. After months of recovery, the community clay studio recently reopened, making her return to Shopapalooza especially meaningful.

From Law Books to Body Butter

JoLon Bath and Body Creations is what retirement looks like for Joan Dudley. The former attorney discovered a passion for making skincare products in her 60s, decided they were too good not to share, and named her business by combining her name with her grandson’s. She makes everything by hand in small batches, and each product contains blue tansy, a Mediterranean flower with a deep-indigo oil that skincare makers prize for calming skin.

Her collection includes body butters and other skincare treats, giving shoppers plenty of ways to pamper themselves or put together a thoughtful gift.

And That’s Just the Beginning

These five makers represent only a tiny slice of what’s waiting at Shopapalooza. The full lineup includes businesses from throughout Pinellas County and Tampa Bay, with everything from jewelry, woodwork, and textiles to candles, pet goods, books, and more.

Add four food zones featuring local restaurants and food trucks, and you’ll quickly see why this event is worth making time for.

One tip from longtime Shopapalooza shoppers: Don’t expect to see everything in a couple of hours. Vinoy Park is a big place, the vendor lineup is extensive, and there’s a good chance you’ll discover something unexpected around the next corner.

Visit Shopapalooza Festival

When: Saturday, Nov. 28, and Sunday, Nov. 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Vinoy Park, 701 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Parking: Free trolley from SouthCore Parking Garage, 101 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg

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