Work crews demolished a building on Shore Boulevard, and the owners have not said what they might build in its place.

A Pennsylvania company purchased the site, formerly an apartment complex, between O’Maddy’s and Hurricane Eddie’s, about eight months ago, according to Pinellas county tax records. It had been vacant for a period of time before that.

A Gulfport resident asked about the state of the property just a few weeks ago, noting that there were no recent signs of development and calling it an “eyesore.” A city planner told The Gabber Newspaper at that time that the building permit application had expired and the city had received no new or revised proposals for the property.

After seeing the demolition work underway, an inquiry was made to city building official Clark Streicher. He responded via email and reported that officials granted a plumbing permit Jan. 23 to disconnect and cap off the water and sewer service to 5427 Shore Boulevard. Workers finished that task Feb. 1.

Streicher also said a demolition permit was issued Feb. 24 and was still open as of April 25.

“To date no construction application or plans have been submitted or processed in the building department,” he said.

The Pinellas County Property Appraiser’s website lists the owner of the property as Miele Development LLC in Muncy, Penn. The listed use is “duplex-triplex-fourplex.” County officials recorded the company’s acquisition of the site Aug. 26, 2022.

The zoning for the lot, part of the Waterfront Redevelopment District, allows the following uses: Single-family homes and duplexes; townhomes; multi-family dwellings; transient accommodations; restaurant (but no drive-throughs); taverns (if they’re an accessory to transient accommodation only); city facilities, or a private parking lot.