Shouting BINGO! at Post 305

From left, June Foley, Sandy Durham, Natalie Concannon and Judy Wiernasz get their game on at the American Legion Post 305 on St. Pete Beach on Thursday, January 23.

Foley and Durham have been playing bingo at Post 305 for the past 20 years. One thing all four ladies agree on is that bingo night is a fun night out with friends.

“Post 305 is alive and well,” said the Post’s Financial Officer Tom DeYampert. “We have community support; our membership is growing and we want people to come in and join us. This is a veteran’s organization for veterans’ purposes. We also support the community – everything we do here focuses on veterans and the community.” All are invited to play bingo at Post 305, 6999 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach every Thursday evening. The balls start dropping promptly at 7 p.m.