Bryer Hall, the building between the small and large dog parks in Gulfport’s Chase Park sat locked and empty — barring storage — this time last year. And the year before.

On Oct. 7, the Gulfport Historical Society publicly christened the space as the Gulfport Arts Center.

Local painters, photographers, and sculpture artists exhibited their work in the inaugural show, Show Us Your Gulfport!, and locals strolled the space, holding glasses of wine and sampling small bites. The Center will host exhibits, art classes, and performances.