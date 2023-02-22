Sierra Club Endorses Toth in Treasure Island

On Feb. 13, the Suncoast Group of the Sierra Club endorsed Deborah Toth for re-election in the Treasure Island City Commission. This group is one of the nation’s largest grassroots environmental organizations.

The Sierra Club focuses on four areas: conservation; clean energy; political; and equity, inclusion, and justice. According to its website, the club endorses candidates “who will fight for environmental and equitable” policies. The group wants an official to “protect the environment, the wildlife and the people, and address issues of equity, inclusion and justice.”

Additionally, this group said Toth deserves re-election because she understands “the importance of Florida’s environment to the well-being of our communities and our economy.”

Toth is currently a member of the Treasure Island City Commission. She also sits one the board of the Gulf Beaches Public Library. The club recognized the improvements Toth made with energy efficiency for the library and her sustainability plan for Treasure Island. The club supported Toth’s “re-development not overdevelopment” plan to prepare for rising sea levels.

“We are proud to endorse Deb Toth, a proven leader on environmental issues, for re-election,” Sierra Club Spokesperson Dan Huber said. “Commissioner Toth has been a leading voice for sustainability and resilience on the Treasure Island City Commission.”