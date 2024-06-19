It’s been fun following the progress of all the apartment monoliths in the building process in the Skyway Marina District. But the development that excites me the most (with the exclamation points to prove it) is the imminent arrival of Craft Kafe.

As I reported in October of last year, construction on a new outpost of the popular restaurant/bakery began on a corner spot in Marina Village. Conveniently, it is next door to the apartment monolith where I live, Marina Walk.

Skyway Marina’s Craft Kafe Updates

But did I say imminent arrival? Not judging by the sign seen this week on the window of the Kafe-to-be:

Contacted by phone, Craft Kafe owner Teddy Skiadiotis was surprised to hear about the sign.

“It’s kind of funny,” he said.

He added it’s only offensive if he decides to take offense, which he doesn’t. Although, he does wonder if maybe his landlord — “he’s a buddy” — might have been the culprit.

And anyway, he added, “It’s a fact.”

Love To Eat? So Do We!

Check out our restaurant reviews and other food-related coverage!

What Does that Mean?

The timetable for Craft Kafe is unlikely to reach pyramidical proportions; the Egyptians’ big build took about 15-20 years.

But Skiadiotis expressed frustration with how long it’s taking. Health crises on the construction team contributed to the delays.

“Two years longer than I expected,” he said. “… The majority of the work [on the kitchen] is done.”

After electricians turn the power on, the front-of-house installations are next for completion.

Meanwhile, the two existing St. Pete outposts of Craft Kafe, known for its gluten-free menu items, are going strong at either end of Central Avenue. A Tampa store is in a bit of limbo at the moment.

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.

Disruptive Delays

This is not Skiadiotis’s first experience with delays.

“Downtown took longer than I thought it should have been,” he said.

The business struggled for more than a year to receive approval by city inspectors to get an oven and the additional modifications by the oven manufacturer.

Still, he’s optimistic about the Marina Village store. He doesn’t want to promise an opening date, but he believes that he’ll be able to open before the end of the year.

“We’ll get there,” said Skiadiotis. “I hope in two months I can tell you, ‘Hey, we’re open!’”

We’re the calm during the storm. No hype, only help!

Bookmark The Gabber Newspaper’s storm coverage page for quick access to relevant tropical storm updates. No hype, no guessing, just updates on shelters, sandbags, and closures. And sign up for text alerts to get real-time guidance and prep advice when there’s a named storm heading our way. Also, check out our downtown Gulfport and beach web cams.