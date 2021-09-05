Sign Up for St. Pete’s Sustainability Newsletter

A photo of a pelican on a seawall next to a fisherman by a marina with buildings and water in the background.
Photo by Shelly Wilson.

Want to learn more about the City of St. Petersburg’s sustainability practices? From public policy on green buildings, to solar and plans throughout the city’s departments, stay up-to-date on all things environmental in the Sunshine City.

The city also offers resources, policy and environmental compliance issues on issues like tree maintenance and conservation, urban agriculture, waste reduction and water conservation.

You can also find help on things like composting, watering restrictions, minimizing plastic use and more.

Learn more here and sign up for the Sustainability Newsletter. 

