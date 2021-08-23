‘Significant’ Sewage Leak in Boca Ciega Bay 

A pipe transferring sewage from St. Pete Beach to St. Petersburg burst on Sunday, August 22, dumping 10,000 gallons of wastewater near the intersection of Central Ave. and 79th St. S.

The wastewater was being brought into St. Petersburg for treatment – a routine transfer – when the aged pipe gave out on Sunday morning, according to the City of St. Petersburg.

“These were unusual circumstances considering the spill consisted of sewage from St. Pete Beach, but it actually occurred in the City of St. Pete,” said City of St. Petersburg Communications Director Ben Kirby. “That’s why there was some uncertainty over ownership of the pipe during the weekend.”

Sanitation teams from Treasure Island, St. Pete Beach and the City of St. Petersburg worked to get the spill under control on Sunday, a posting on the City of St. Petersburg website stated.

“The crews were able to plug it later that afternoon, but not before a significant amount of wastewater made its way into Boca Ciega Bay,” said Mike Clarke, St. Pete Beach’s Public Works Director.

This pollution to the bay is a jarring event, particularly with red tide still affecting the area. A more permanent repair will take place soon, city officials say.

St. Petersburg is monitoring and testing the waterways, but the pipe itself is the responsibility of St. Pete Beach, Kirby said on Monday. Signs warning residents of the situation have been put in place.

“We are enormously grateful to the City of St. Petersburg for their aide in this unfortunate situation,” Clarke said.

