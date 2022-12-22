Many high schools treat National Signing Day for college-bound athletes as a quiet, almost solemn occasion. The athlete sits at a table between his or her parents, with a high school coach and maybe a college coach standing behind them, and smiles for a photo with pen in hand as if actually putting a name on a letter of intent.

The Dec. 21 event for football players at Lakewood High School was nothing like that.

With a table at center court in the gymnasium surrounded by balloons, and the stands filled with family and friends, five standout seniors from this year’s squad were introduced individually by head coach Cory Moore and appeared on a red carpet, decked out in their finest menswear.

While there are other players who will be playing at the collegiate level but have yet to decide where, the five recognized on this day were Anthony Colandrea (University of Virginia), Amare Garrett (University of Toledo), Montravius Lloyd (University of Pittsburgh), Isaiah Nixon (University of Central Florida), and Aviyon Smith-Mack (Long Island University).

Each player took his turn at the table and read a statement thanking God, his parents, his coaches, and everyone else who played a role in helping him to get to this point. Then he announced his school choice and donned a ball cap signifying that school, if he was not already wearing one.

It was a fun event reflecting the milestone each player reached after years of hard work on the practice field and in games, the vast majority of which Lakewood has won during their tenure. The Spartans have reached the state semifinals three times in the past four seasons.

Moore also recognized some Lakewood alumni in the audience, including current Jackson State player Tre’von Riggins, who took the microphone for a moment and encouraged the athletes and other students in the crowd – while, at Moore’s suggestion, showing off the huge ring he wore as a member of the undefeated Southwestern Athletic Conference champions coached by Deion Sanders.

Moore closed out the ceremony with a similar speech of his own, assuring every young person in the arena that he or she can achieve whatever goal they choose, if they’re willing to “grind,” as he put it.

Players posed for photos with Lakewood Principal Erin Savage as well as coaches and family members. They are the latest in a long line of Spartans who made the transition to college football, some of whom are past or present NFL players. Time will tell if any of this latest group sends back a professional jersey to be hung in the school offices next to those already there.