A Pinellas County program called Silver Santas provides gifts during the holiday season to isolated and low-income seniors. Whether they live in assisted living, senior housing communities, or at home, the initiative brings connection to people the community might otherwise overlook.

Robert Dorian is chairman of the Silver Santas program, which falls under the Silver Santas Committee of Better Living for Seniors. Dorian has been involved for the past 12 years.

“I’ve been retired for five years now. As far as I’m concerned, this is my give back. This is my community give back program,” Dorian said.

What Silver Santas Offers

“It’s not a complicated program,” Dorian said.

The Silver Santas team is here to bring isolated seniors personalized gifts for the holidays. The team creates a “tag” for each senior listing their requested items, and local spaces display the tags. Donors can select a tag, shop for items, and return the gifts. Volunteers check the list, fill in any missing items, and sort the donations.

And the Silver Santas team ensures the recipients get the presents they want, within reason. Commonly requested items are pajamas, slippers, puzzle books, and toiletries, Dorian said.

“Christmas is all about kids, and we know that, and it should be about kids. But there are so many other people in need,” Dorian said.

The team’s survey shows that 2,800 people in the county fit the program’s criteria. Silver Santas can fill about 2,000 gift bags. For a small-scale mission, Silver Santas is able to do a lot for the community, Dorian said.

“There are folks that really do get quite the cheer out of receiving a bag,” Dorian said.

How to Get Involved

Giving tree sites are open around Pinellas County. The full list spans libraries, senior centers, and restaurants.

Donors don’t have to buy every item on a tag, according to the Silver Santas website. They can pick a few or team up with neighbors or co-workers to “adopt” a senior together. Silver Santas fills in any missing items with other donations.

Silver Santas’ “Take a Tag” signs at giving tree sites ask donors to return gifts unwrapped by Nov. 30 to the location where they picked up the tag, or to the alternate location printed on it. Volunteers check every bag before delivery. Donors can include a Christmas card or note. The program doesn’t accept medications or supplements, perishable items, homemade baked goods, unwrapped candy, alcohol, or tobacco products, according to the Silver Santas website.

Donors may also make a cash donation or volunteer with Silver Santas. For questions, email SilverSantas.Info@gmail.com.

“We just want to know the community hasn’t forgotten about them. And they don’t. The community support has been terrific,” Dorian said.

Keep Your Community Local: Donate Now To Support Us

Donate now to support The Gabber Newspaper. The owners of the paper take no income from the paper. Every penny donated helps keep your community news hyperlocal. And everyone who earns their living working at The Gabber Newspaper lives in Gulfport and St. Petersburg. Most of our freelancers live here, too. We support our community; please support us.

The Gabber Newspaper ? Yeah, We Go There.

Did you know: In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

Get all your Gulfport and Tampa Bay beaches news and things to do at thegabber.com.