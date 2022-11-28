Sip, Chat, and Paint Holiday Art at the Gulfport Senior Center

Create your very own holiday paintings: One to keep and one to gift.
On Dec. 12, the Gulfport Senior Center Foundation hosts a December Sip, Chat, and Paint event for the holidays.

This event is a holiday-themed painting class where you will receive two 8″ x 10″ paintings: One to keep, and one to gift to someone special.

Grab some friends or bring your family members to create some original holiday art as a gift and to decorate your home.

Registered guests will receive “an individually wrapped charcuterie plate” provided by Freedom Square of Seminole and a selection of wines to choose from to sip on during the event. If wine isn’t your style, don’t worry – they’ll have bottled water and soft drinks, too.

Wear comfortable clothes you don’t mind getting paint on, and because the event’s limited to 24 guests, the Foundation encourages people to sign up in advance.

Save your spot online.

