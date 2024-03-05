Sirata Redevelopment in St. Pete Beach

St. Pete Beach’s sand, restaurants, and hotels may be part of the reason almost 15 million people visit Pinellas every year. Despite this, not everyone is a fan of new hotels and resorts coming in. As with most city commission general meetings, the Feb. 27 St. Pete Beach city commission meeting started at 6 p.m. Unlike most recent city commission meetings, it ended at 11:27 p.m. The agenda was short, consisting of audience comments and the consent agenda, but the thing that made it long was the quasi-judicial hearing on Resolution 2023-21, which looked at a conditional usage permit for the Sirata to build new hotels.

Looking at the New Hotels on Sirata Property

The plan to redevelop the Sirata property includes the existing hotel; a 290-room, 10-story J.W. Marriott directly north of the existing building; and a 130-room, eight-story Hampton south of the Sirata. Both proposed hotels have rooftop features ranging from outdoor music to drinks.

What is Quasi-Judicial?

According to Merriam-Webster dictionary, quasi-judicial means, “essentially judicial in character but not within the judicial power or function especially as constitutionally defined.” When it comes to St. Pete Beach, this means the commission gets presented with information from witnesses and residents and then discuss and vote on the resolution in question.

Audience Comment About Sirata Redevelopment

At the Feb. 21 special commission meeting, the commissioners met for more than 10 hours to begin the hearing and hear from residents. Since they already had time to speak, the City Attorney began the audience comments section of the meeting by saying that the comments could not be about the hearing, as the public comments section for that hasdalready closed.

The first audience comment came from Tom Rask, who filed a lawsuit against the City of St. Pete Beach, alleging violations of public records laws and Florida Government in the Sunshine Law. Rask’s allegations related to the discussion of the Sirata redevelopment; Rask said people hadn’t been given a reasonable opportunity to speak. Rask accused Mayor Adrian Petrila of bias. The Gabber Newspaper will follow this lawsuit as it unfolds.

Hearing Begins

Despite the City Attorney’s request, multiple audience members found a way to indirectly express their opinions.

“Development and redevelopment can be celebrated, but we want it done right,” said Jolynn Lawson, the director of Protect St. Pete Beach.

Theresa Shepstead brought up how the City and the public should be able to see finances and the backgrounds of developers.

“In any business transaction, it is important to know your partner,” said Shepstead.

Finally, it came time for the commission to discuss. For the following five hours, the commission discussed wind studies and economic benefit to the City, among other things. The commission decided to accept the permit with conditions. They went through each point of the plan to make sure the language reflected what they wanted.

Conditions

The City presented a total of 50 conditions to the developers. The City changed 17 of these conditions at the meeting.

Condition 8 added language about the design and installation of rooftop telecommunications equipment. Originally, the resolution said the applicant needed the signed opinion of a licensed engineer for installation, but the City added that it can be a telecommunications lessee. The goal is to preserve signal strength and quality that could get disrupted by the new hotels.

The City added condition 9, moving all the following conditions up. This says the applicant must conduct a full wind study before building the hotels to make sure there is no change in wind comfort.

Condition 19 makes a partnership between the City and the developer to make a beach walk next to the hotels. The City will design the beach walk, and the applicant will pay most of the construction costs, minus funds obtained by the City from grants or public funding.

Condition 21 looks at consistency and modernization. The three hotels will all have a similar paint color scheme on the buildings and parking garages. Along with this, the modernization of the Sirata includes updating trim and removing some roof details.

Condition 22 states that each hotel can only display one monument sign.

Condition 23 says that the applicant cannot apply for or introduce any new long-term beach amenities. This is everything from inflatable structures to stages. The City allows temporary structures for approved events.

More Conditions

Condition 24 prevents the applicant form offering scooter or other “individual micro mobility device” rentals on the property.

Condition 25 says the applicant must work with the City to allow for storage of City vehicles in the parking garages during a hurricane watch.

Condition 28 requires the applicant to make a commitment to potable water use reduction.

Condition 31 makes it so that LEED v4 BD+C Hospitality and Silver will be the minimum criteria for green building standards at the hotels.

Condition 32 looks at water usage. The applicant must apply water cycling, water treatment, wind screening, and other improvements to improve water usage for the Marriott’s waterfall wall, and other outdoor water features.

Condition 33 says all pathways, parking spaces, and other paved surfaces must use permeable pavers, asphalt or concrete or turf block.

Condition 34 has the applicant installing green roofs or another technique to improve thermal performance. This doesn’t apply to areas of the rooftop used for guest spaces or for maintenance purposes.

Condition 35 says the Marriott’s porte cochere unloading area has a solid barrier that reduces the sound and visual impact on the adjacent SeaMark Condominium.

Condition 42 has the applicant installing canopy trees next to the sidewalk. These trees are planted in the ground, unless it would cause an issue with sidewalk utilities. These trees will be in above-ground planters. Trees will get planted every 30 feet. If the planting isn’t viable, the applicant must install at least one shade structure for every 100 feet sidewalk.

