Siri’s Pizza in Gulfport Reopens on Sundays

A blue bungalow-style building on Beach Boulevard, Siri’s Gourmet Burgers and Pizza, closed for business for two Sundays this May.

It wasn’t by choice.

Co-owner Ting Chalfont says the restaurant couldn’t find reliable kitchen staff.

“A lot of customers were asking where we were,” Chalfont said.

Thankfully, they found the help they needed last Sunday, May 22, and reopened under normal hours.

Chalfont runs the restaurant alongside her husband, Byron Chalfont. The two can often be found working the restaurant together.