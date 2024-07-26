Sirius Gardening: How To Survive the Dog Days of Summer

According to the Great Wikipedia, the dog days of the northern hemisphere occur between July 3 and Aug. 11. The name comes from the time that the brightest star in the sky, Sirius (the “dog star”), appears on the horizon. Ancient Greek mythology connected this time with “heat, drought, sudden thunderstorms, lethargy, fever, mad dogs, and bad luck.” No biggie.

In our part of Florida, most of July, all of August, and half of September are the dog days. If Gulfport had a physical embodiment of this doggo, our Sirius would be low to the ground (heat rises) with perpetually moist and salty smelling fur. Their paw pads would be calloused from walking across asphalt and antique brick. Wiry fur is matted with sandspurs. Tail is longish and acts like a rudder when they swim in the bay and beach. They will bite. Woof.

But enough about the dog. Let’s go back to the existential crisis at hand.

How in the sand hell can one do anything outside when the metaphorical oven that many of us grew up in has morphed into a microwave?

Sirius-ly: Summer Gardening Tips for Florida

First ask yourself “do I really need to do anything outside?” If you don’t, then don’t. If you have the cash flow, hire somebody. If you want to, if it’s what helps you cope with all the other existential crises in your life, or, if you are dealing with code compliance issues, here’s some sage (and some new) advice.

Plan the day before.

Recent studies recommend that you drink a lot of water the day prior to working outside. The idea is to fill up all the cells in your body and keep them that way, thus giving you a head start on fighting dehydration. Check the forecast.

Why drink all that water if the proposed workday is projected to be a washout? Pack a small, very small, cooler with your hydration beverages (water and/or sports drinks) and a container/bag of something salty (potato chips/pretzels, nuts) to nibble every 20-30 minutes.

The salt is key to properly utilizing the water you’re drinking. And the carbohydrates, in small doses, keep you energetic and will help your brain to make good decisions. Keep this cooler with you as you move around. If it ain’t convenient, you’ll talk yourself out of stopping to use it’s contents. Drink continuously, two or three sips, every 10 minutes max.

Never let yourself feel thirsty. Once you feel thirsty, your time outside will be limited. It’s not like it used to be. When the fatigue starts, you’ll need to think about a break.

If you don’t refresh after a 10 minute stoppage, you’ll need to start wrapping up your recreational mission.

What an order! I can’t go through with it (dog whistle). Listen, buttercup, these are but a few of the suggestions I’ve put into practice. As an old dog (technically a bit) myself, I vow to learn new tricks in the interest of my life, livelihood, and pursuit of recreational liberty. Seriously, I’ve seen seasoned gardeners taken to the emergency room this year. I know I can’t afford the deductible.

I’ve got too many weeds to pull, doggone it!

Have a question about gardening and landscaping, or wondering about new landscaping in Gulfport?

Send ’em to Toffer at info@thegabber.com. Toffer Ross, MLA ASLA, works for the City of Gulfport as the City Horticulturalist.

