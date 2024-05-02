Skateboarding Inspires Tampa Bay Rays City Connect Uniforms

The Tampa Bay Rays introduced their new City Connect “Grit & Glow” uniforms April 29. These black jerseys have green, blue, and purple colorways with flames on the top of each word in “Tampa Bay.” The Rays’ new cap logo combines the body of a manta ray with the side view of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

But, what inspired this new City Connect design? Tampa Bay’s history of skateboarding culture.

Tampa Bay’s Skateboarding Culture

On one side of interstate-175 is St. Pete’s Tropicana Field, but on the other side is the St. Petersburg Regional Skatepark in Campbell Park. Most of the Rays’ City Connect promotional video takes place at this skatepark. It shows skaters swerving along half pipe walls, gliding across rails, and practicing kick flips at the bottom of a skate bowl.

The Rays’ not only recognize the closest skatepark to Tropicana, but also one of the most historic skateparks in Florida: Bro Bowl. Located at Perry Harvey Sr. Park in Tampa, this skatepark was the first public skatepark in the state. Bro Bowl opened in 1978 and covers 17,000 square feet of the Tampa park.

Along with that, in 2013, Bro Bowl became the first skatepark to join the National Register of Historic Places, according to the Skateboarding Heritage Foundation. It is one of the world’s oldest and last remaining skateparks from the ’70s. Also, Tony Hawk’s Underground video game in 2004 features Bro Bowl.

Another iconic skate spot is the SPoT: Skatepark of Tampa. What started as a crusty warehouse evolved into one of the most recognized skateparks globally. Brian Schaefer established the Skatepark of Tampa in 1993.

The Tampa Bay Rays recognized the impact skateboarding had on the Tampa Bay community over the last five decades. The Rays’ website states, “Tampa Bay’s place in the history of skateboarding would be incomplete without noting the contributions of the Skatepark of Tampa.”

Skateparks occupy a reasonable amount of space across Tampa and St. Pete. St. Pete’s Parks and Recreation Department also lists Fossil Skatepark (6635 Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. St. N.) and Lake Vista Skatepark (1401 62nd Ave. S.).

Read about Tampa Bay Rays’ benefit game for the Florida Holocaust Museum.

Tampa Bay Rays City Connect

The Rays’ City Connect video shows the popularity of the sport, the culture and heritage, and the similarities between skateboarding and baseball.

Less than 10 people rode around the skatepark the evening of April 29. But, across the interstate free skateboarding demonstrations took place outside of Tropicana.

Meanwhile, the team store opened inside for visitors to buy the new City Connect “Grit & Glow” gear. A few Rays players sported the uniforms for the crowd too.

The Rays’ organization explained the designs celebrate the “independent, underground spirit of Tampa Bay,” which is “our defiantly bold, bright, and vibrant home.” It pays homage to skate life, street art, and underground culture.

There are special details relating to this “Grit & Glow” idea on the players’ uniforms. First, on the cap’s underbill and jersey numbers is the texture of skateboarding grip tape.

Second, a graphic of a manta ray executing the “stalefish” move with a skateboard. This is where a skater grabs the back of the board in the air before landing. This “skating ray” is on the uniform’s inside neck and pant hip. The graphic illustrates the “grit it takes to land a stalefish, or square up to a 100-mph fastball.”

Other details include a pelican next to three palm trees that tribute the history marker at Perry Harvey Sr. Park. Additionally, gradient colors of green, blue, and purple are along the sleeves and pants.

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.