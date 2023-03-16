Slice of Gulfport: Try the Pineapple Express

Slice of Gulfport officially opened on Feb. 22, serving a menu of specialty pizzas, salads, subs, wings, and dessert. With all of those fantastic options, I took a trip to taste what the pizzeria has to offer.

Owner John McLachlan said their two most popular pizzas share popularity: The Boca Ciega ultimate (pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives) tied with the white out pizza (alfredo sauce, topped with Wisconsin mozzarella, ricotta, and spinach) for “most ordered.”

McLachlan continued by stating the “build your pizza” placed second, which is followed by the pineapple express (ham, pineapple, Wisconsin mozzarella, and ricotta). Fourth place goes to the cauliflower gluten- free pizza.

What Should You Order at Slice of Gulfport? Now, what I’m about to say may cause distress, but I ordered the pineapple express. I know! I know! You might call me an animal, but I beg to differ. This pizza had a mix of sweet but savory flavors from the combination of sliced pineapples and creamy ricotta cheese with small chunks of ham and red sauce. I say “don’t knock it ’til you try it.” My 10-inch pizza which was a perfect size for a small lunch. I enjoyed the thin, crunchy crust.

The pizza was ready in less than 20 minutes. As I waited, I tried one of their dessert options, the salted caramel brownie with pretzel crust. It was absolutely amazing. The brownie had a crumbly pretzel bottom with a sticky caramel and smooth chocolate fudge drizzle on the top.

I loved my little pineapple pizza for one and the brownie and definitely will continue to order from this family-owned pizzeria.

Slice of Gulfport, 1414 58th St. S, Gulfport. Tues.-Thurs., 1:30 p.m.-8 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m.-8 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m.-7:30 p.m. 727-329-8697, slicegulfport.com