Slingshot: Chad Mize’s Driveable Art Piece

A photo of a black and gray Slingshot three-wheeled motorcycle on a hex-block sidewalk in front of a storefront.
Photo courtesy of The SHINE Mural Festival.

St. Petersburg artist and gallery owner Chad Mize has transformed a $20,000 Slingshot – a kind of three-wheeled motorcycle – with his erratic doodles as part of SHINE Mural Festival 2021.

The MIZE gallery owner partnered with Polaris Slingshot to bring the now uniquely painted vehicle to festival celebrations for the event’s seventh year. 

“They delivered it to my house and I kept it in my garage for three weeks,” Mize said.”I really took my time with the brush.” 

From October 15 to 24, local, national and international artists will paint the walls of St. Petersburg’s downtown while spectators watch and attend mural festivities. 

Want more? SHINE social media followers have a chance to visit each of the 19 murals from the Slingshot passenger seat instead of the street as part of a posting promotion. Details have yet to be announced, but Instagram followers will get the first glimpse. 

Follow the paint party on Instagram and Facebook for a chance to win a ride in the Mize Slingshot.

A photo of a man standing next to a black and gray Slingshot three-wheeled motorcycle on a rooftop parking garage.
Photo courtesy of The SHINE Mural Festival.

 

