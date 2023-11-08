Sloppy Joe’s on Treasure Island Wins “Best Taste”

After a successful Taste of the Beaches Annual Taste Tour, the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce announced the “Best Taste” winner.

Sloppy Joe’s on Treasure Island took home the “Best Taste” award for its Surf N’ Turf Burger. This flavorful creation caught the attention of foodies along the beaches.

Robin Miller, CEO of the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber congratulated the historic Key West bar on the “well-deserved win.”

“Their Surf N’ Turf Burger really displayed the unique culinary scene in our community that makes it so special,” Miller said.

Love To Eat? So Do We! Check out our restaurant reviews and other food-related coverage!

Sloppy Joe’s on Treasure Island

The chamber announced the award on Nov. 6. Meanwhile, the Taste of the Beaches Annual Taste Tour took place Oct. 7-15. Participants bought a ticket to taste select dishes at participating restaurants along the Pinellas beaches. This annual food “tour” celebrates the culinary diversity among the coastal community.

After the eight-day event, the standout burger at Sloppy Joe’s left a lasting impression on participants, according to the chamber.

Keep an eye out for what restaurants partake in this beachy food tour next year.

Sloppy Joe’s, 10650 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. Sun.-Thurs., 8 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 a.m.-11 p.m. 727-367-1600, sloppyjoesonthebeach.com.

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.