Smack My Axe Opens on St. Pete Beach

Smack My Axe opened its doors to the people of Gulf Boulevard on March 1, and some say, an indoor axe-throwing range is exactly what St. Pete Beach needed.

Ditch the basic bullseye target and try Smack My Axe’s state-of-the-art projection technology. Throwers can launch axes at zombies, play tic-tac-toe, duck hunt, and engage in other interactive games.

“We are different than other axe-throwing places. Some of those other ones are more of a northwestern feel or a lumberjack kind of deal,” one of the owners, Lee Morris, told The Gabber. “We are more on the cool vibe side; kind of a club scene with lots of colors and lights.”

Guests can order food and drinks from their business neighbor, Category 36 Taphouse and Kitchen, to give their throwing arm a little break.

Morris and his partners, Aaron Smekal and Dale Zwick, plan their official ribbon cutting ceremony for March 30 at 4:30 p.m. This event is free for guests to experience the special high-tech target projections on any of the eight throwing lanes. All guests must wear closed-toed shoes to throw.

Smack My Axe, 7460 Gulf Blvd., St Pete Beach. Wed.-Fri. 2 p.m.-10 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 12 p.m.-10 p.m.