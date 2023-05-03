Small Fire at Sea Dog Brewing in Treasure Island

Treasure Island Fire Rescue responded to a small fire in the kitchen of the Sea Dog Brewing Company just before noon on April 28.

“The fire was contained with the help of a sprinkler system inside the kitchen. One employee received minor injuries related to smoke inhalation,” according to the Treasure Island Fire Department.

Shortly after the small fire, the restaurant bar closed its Treasure Island location on Gulf Boulevard on Friday. This fire couldn’t deter this bar; it reopened the next day.

Sea Dog Brewing posted on Facebook stating, “After our unfortunate close yesterday, we’re happy to say,

**WE ARE BACK OPEN!!!!** [sic] Come join us for breakfast until 1pm today and try our new menu items!”

