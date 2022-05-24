Small Plane Crashes Near Clearwater’s Ulmerton Road

by

A plane that performed a descent into terrain by a road
The site of May 23 plane crash near Ulmerton Road.
St. Petersburg Fire Rescue

A small plane crashed near St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport and a busy stretch of Ulmerton Road Monday afternoon.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said rescue crews responded to a dual-engine prop plane that crashed into a fence near Stoneybrook Drive and Ulmerton Road.

The location is also near a number of hotels, jewelry stores and restaurants including Bascom’s Chop House as well as Cracker Barrel and Chick-fil-A locations.  

SPFR said in a statement that there were no injuries to the pilot and that he was the sole occupant of the plane. There was also no fire or hazardous materials from the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

by Mike Sunnucks

