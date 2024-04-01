Small Town Secrets in ‘Second Samuel’

St. Pete isn’t as small a town as it used to be.

But maybe audiences will find some similarities between St. Pete and the rural world of Ghostlight Young Theatre’s production of Second Samuel, a period piece meets bittersweet comedy featuring a 1940s town up in arms over a shocking secret.

An eclectic choice for the small theater, one has to wonder, why did Ghostlight Founder Rachel Fennell choose this show, now?

“Because it’s hysterically funny and incredibly poignant,” Fennell said. “And at the same time espouses something we all need a lot more of these days: Acceptance.”

Second Samuel

The Great Depression-era production showcases a sleepy town with residents who love to relax into the mundane same-ness of life, while they ruthlessly gossip (bless their hearts). When the resident’s beloved and token old lady Mrs. Gertrude dies — a town secret is revealed that challenges the beliefs they’ve cemented in for the last million years.

Writer’s note: I googled the “secret” in Second Samuel and it isn’t your everyday theatre trope. Especially for having debuted more than three decades ago.

A Debut in St. Pete

The 11-person ensemble cast is full of familiar Tampa Bay actors. One cast member, Victoria Baumann, added an even sweeter touch to the St. Pete show.

In a second life — 34 years ago — Largo-based Baumann played Marcela in the world premiere of Second Samuel.

“When we first did the show in 1990, the AIDS epidemic was ravaging the theatre world,” Baumann said. “I lost 15 friends in one year. The storyline of ‘being different’ seemed very relevant then. After all, everyone being different is what makes life so wonderful. How boring and awful it would be if we were all alike.”

Baumann won’t be the only one with a personal connection to the show. Second Samuel playwright Pamela Parker plans to sit in the audience on opening night weekend.

“I hope that they get a night of full-bellied laughter and a reminder that we are all unique beings and that when we encounter someone living differently than we do, that doesn’t make either one of us right or wrong,” Fennell said.

A new theater on the block, Ghostlight opened it’s first show [Urinetown] at the Catherine Hickman Theater in 2022.

Catch Second Samuel at St. Petersburg City Theatre

Second Samuel, St. Petersburg City Theatre, 4025 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. April 5-6 & 12-13, 8 p.m.; April 7 & 14, 2 p.m. $20. 727-866-1973, ghostlightyc.org/tickets.

