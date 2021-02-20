Smaller VETSports Volleyball Hits the Sand 

by

Women playing volleyball on the beach
Volleyball champions sparred and competed all weekend long. Photo by Abby Baker.

A combination of coronavirus concerns and Valentine’s Day and Presidents Day weekend led to a slightly smaller VetSports Beach Volleyball Tournament. 

According to VETSports Tampa Chapter coordinator, Steve Urena, there were no more than 200 players between Saturday, February 13 and Sunday, February 14. 

Last year, there were more than 500, but Gulfport’s Beach volleyball nets were still alive with spikes and serves. 

“We really put on some great games,” Urena said. “Our primary goal is always to raise as much as we can for the vets.” 

Two men looking at the camera on a beach in front of a volleyball net.
Larry Salefsky and Kibbee Jelks prepare for their second match of the day. “It’s a good little day out here in Gulfport,” Salefsky said. “Hoping for good weather all day long.” Photo by Abby Baker.

As of Monday, February 15, VETSports, a community veteran rehabilitation organization, raised more than $2,500; funds are still being tallied. 

The traditional Guns and Hose – Gulfport Police Officers vs. Gulfport Firefighters – game was canceled for the first time in the tournament’s nine-year history. 

“The fire department was short staffed,” Urena explained. “We didn’t want there to be an emergency with our fire department on the beach.” 

A woman playing volleyball on the beach
Photo by Abby Baker.

by Abby Baker

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!