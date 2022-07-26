Smokin J’s BBQ Will Sell to Developer

On July 24, a crowd of more than 60 friends and family stood and applauded outside Smokin’ J’s Real Texas BBQ in Gulfport. The Beach Boulevard restaurant may have seen its last BBQ smoke haze, because owner John Riesebeck is in the process of selling it to a developer.

Riesebeck’s buyer is an investor looking to develop the property at 5145 Gulfport Blvd S. Riesebeck says the sale should be final by Friday, July 29.

“I don’t want to name who it is until the sale is final and the money is in my bank account,” Riesebeck said.

Another cash buyer came along and asked to buy Smokin’ J’s, keep the restaurant, and keep Riesebeck on to help run the business. The sale fell through after four months of discussions.

“I was hoping someone would take it over; I’ve been quietly on the market for a year and a half,” the BBQ business owner said.

That would have meant a soft retirement for Riesebeck, and a win for BBQ in Gulfport; however, it didn’t happen.

Riesebeck is looking forward to spending more time with his grandchildren. After opening Smokin’ J’s in 2009, the Gulfport resident is known for his efforts bringing supplies to hurricane-stricken areas in America. He’s also the co-owner of Patriot Grill Food Truck, and is looking into running a pontoon boat that sells food near the islands in the Gulf of Mexico.

“The friends and family and relationships that I’ve made through the restaurant will be missed tremendously,” Riesebeck said. “When I saw the crowd outside, I felt like we met a mark in Gulfport. I knew we had an impact, but I didn’t know the magnitude.”