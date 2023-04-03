According to Gulfport: Snapper, Swing, and Staff

What’s on everyone’s minds this week? Snapper, swing, and staff.

“If you wanna know what’s going on around this town, read The Gabber. “ –Scott Shannon, one of our locals who loves Gulfport and looks forward to its future

“Hooray! We’ve been waiting!“ –Ken Broomell, finally enjoying wood-fired pizza at Tommy’s Hideaway

“Oh, yeah, you can catch a snapper on that out here.” –Austin Vanhise talking about bait with his fishing buddy on the Gulfport pier

“It all started with me finding a shell on Treasure Island and then I had to find a base. Gulfport has really helped me focus on making my art. “ –Artist Chris Morash, talking about his handmade beautiful shell lamps he displays on Beach Boulevard

“We love the Peninsula Inn. The whole staff is so personable starting with the manager on down.” –Tara Garner, enjoying music and a drink on the Inn’s verandah

“There’s 250 people here on a Wednesday.” –Rachel Fennell, talking about the weekly swing dancing at the Gulfport Casino



Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

